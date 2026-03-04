Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid learn Franco Mastantuono suspension for Getafe red card with defensive duo also handed yellow card bans
Mastantuono gets two-match ban as appeal fails
The Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Mastantuono with a two-match ban for "attitudes of contempt or disregard towards the referees" after he was shown a direct red card for arguing with the match official. Real Madrid had appealed the direct red card, hoping to have the youngster available for the trip to Celta Vigo this weekend, but the committee rejected the club's allegations and maintained the original suspension. This ruling means Arbeloa will have to navigate a tricky period without one of his most creative attacking outlets.
Real Madrid appeal unsuccessful for several players
In addition to the Mastantuono case, the club also looked to clear Aurélien Tchouaméni’s name after the French midfielder picked up a yellow card during the same match. The club argued that the player had clearly played the ball first and that the subsequent contact with the Getafe opponent was simply an inevitable consequence of the game’s physical nature. However, the committee was unmoved by the video evidence provided by the capital club and chose to uphold the booking.
The resolution from the Disciplinary Committee stated that the sanction remains, though fortunately for the former Monaco man, the yellow card does not carry an immediate suspension as it does not trigger a cycle of bookings. Still, the rejection of the appeal adds to a frustrating week for the Real Madrid hierarchy, who feel their players were unfairly targeted during the local derby. The focus now shifts to how the squad will adapt to the enforced absences in the defensive line.
Defensive duo ruled out of Celta Vigo clash
The ripple effect of the Getafe match continues to be felt in the defensive department, where Arbeloa faces a genuine selection headache. Both Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras were shown yellow cards in the previous outing, and unlike Tchouameni, their bookings have immediate consequences. Both players have reached the limit for yellow card accumulation, meaning they are automatically ruled out of the Friday night clash.
The committee confirmed the expected news, as a one-match suspension was imposed on each player. This leaves the Real Madrid coaching staff scrambling to reorganise a backline that has been a pillar of their season so far. With two regular starters missing from the defensive unit and Mastantuono unavailable further up the pitch.
Selection concerns grow for Arbeloa's side
The timing of these suspensions is far from ideal as Real Madrid prepare to visit a stadium where they often face stiff resistance. The absence of Carreras and Huijsen, in particular, opens the door for fringe players to prove their worth in a high-stakes La Liga environment. Arbeloa is already without Raul Asencio and Eder Militao, meaning he has a defensive headache to worry about following the latest rulings.
Arbeloa will also need to find the right tactical balance to offset the loss of Mastantuono's flair. As the title race continues to heat up, these enforced changes could prove pivotal in determining whether the Spanish giants can maintain their momentum and close the four-point gap to Barcelona.
