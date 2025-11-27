AFP
'Real Madrid gave us a lifeline' - Olympiacos boss pleased with fightback in 'crazy' seven-goal Champions League thriller as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr run the show
Mbappe hits four as Real Madrid edge Olympiacos
Madrid survived a relentless Olympiacos comeback to win 4-3 in one of the Champions League’s most dramatic group-stage matches of the season. Their star striker Mbappe was the difference-maker, scoring all four goals as Los Blancos twice surrendered two-goal leads before hanging on in the final minutes in Piraeus.
The hosts struck first through Chiquinho after a slick combination with Daniel Podence and Ayoub El Kaabi. Madrid initially struggled to gain control, but Mbappe flipped the game on its head with a devastating seven-minute hat-trick, scoring in the 22nd, 24th and 29th minutes. A brilliant ball over the top from Vinícius sparked the comeback, followed by a textbook header from Arda Guler’s cross, and then a composed finish from Eduardo Camavinga’s through ball.
Olympiacos refused to fold. Mehdi Taremi and El Kaabi struck in the second half, dragging the Greek side back within touching distance and setting up a frenetic finale. But Madrid held firm for their first win in four games, with Mbappe becoming the first Real Madrid player ever to score four goals in a major European away match and extending his record for most away hat-tricks in Champions League history.
After the final whistle, Olympiacos manager Mendilibar described the match as “crazy,” emphasising the emotional swings throughout the night.
‘Crazy’ match & ‘lifeline’ from Madrid – Mendi breaks down the thriller
Speaking to Movistar Plus after the game, Mendilibar gave an honest and detailed assessment of a match he believed could have gone either way. His first reaction summed up the unpredictability: "Crazy, it's true, so many things happened, too many. We started very well, they turned the game around in two minutes, they were close to making it 1-4 which would have killed us. They gave us a lifeline and we finished the match pinning Madrid back and creating chances to equalize."
The Olympiacos boss insisted his players deserved credit for refusing to collapse despite being repeatedly punished by Madrid’s world-class attackers. He admitted the quality gap was visible in certain moments, saying: "Look, it seemed like we were dead and they scored goals on us very quickly with very little effort. That's when you realize you're up against the best players in the world and that there are differences with your own team."
Even with Madrid threatening to run away with the result, Mendilibar maintained belief that his team could fight back. Asked about his satisfaction with the performance, he replied: "Anything could have happened. The result is what matters; we did what we could and we never gave up. That's the most important thing for us."
Mendilibar’s tactical explanation
Mendilibar went beyond simple praise when analysing the impact of Mbappe and Vinicius, offering a tactical breakdown of why Madrid’s two stars are so devastating in transition and so efficient in front of goal.
When asked what makes the pair so dangerous, he explained: "There are two sides to it. The two up front have caused us a lot of problems, but also because they rest a lot when we have the ball and only eight of us try to defend and run. When they win the ball back, they're fresh to make runs behind the defense, and then, they convert almost every chance they get."
Madrid going strong in Champions League
The result places Real Madrid in a strong position in the Champions League, they now sit fifth in the table and three points behind leaders Arsenal. With 22 goals already this season and nine in Europe, Mbappe continues to be the defining figure of Madrid’s campaign. Xabi Alonso’s side will look to build on this momentum as they chase qualification with matches against the group’s lower-ranked opponents still to come.
For Olympiacos, the performance, despite the defeat, offers genuine encouragement. Mendilibar’s team fought back against one of Europe’s most powerful squads and created more than enough opportunities to take something from the match.
