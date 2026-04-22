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Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos delivers update on Sevilla takeover bid
Takeover talks gather momentum
Per ESPN, he veteran defender is leading a consortium, backed by the investment group Five Eleven Capital, with the aim of becoming a majority shareholder in the Andalusian outfit. The 40-year-old, who has been a free agent since his departure from Mexican side Rayados de Monterrey in December 2025, has made substantial progress in a process that began late last year. Sevilla supporters have expressed growing excitement at the prospect of the local hero returning in a boardroom capacity to steady a ship that has drifted close to the relegation zone in recent seasons.
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Timeline revealed
Speaking at an event in Seville on Tuesday, the former Spain captain suggested that a resolution to the ongoing negotiations could be imminent. His optimism suggests that the consortium has cleared several of the initial hurdles required to finalise a change in leadership at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. "I think there will be some news in a few months, or even weeks, and we hope it will be the news we're all hoping for," Ramos told reporters when asked about the progress of the takeover. "Everything is going well."
The end of an era on the pitch
While the takeover represents an exciting new chapter for Ramos, it would also end any hope of him returning to play in Spanish football. Regulations within La Liga prevent any active player from maintaining a direct ownership stake in a club competing within the same league system. This leaves the legendary defender with a difficult choice regarding his immediate future. Should the purchase be successful, Ramos may be forced to retire from professional football entirely or continue his career in a different country. "I'm feeling great," Ramos added on his current situation away from the game. "I'm spending a lot of time with my family at the moment and am really enjoying it."
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Saving a club in crisis
The bid comes at a time of desperate need for Sevilla, who have endured a nightmare campaign. The club has managed just nine wins in 31 league matches, leaving them perilously close to the La Liga drop zone with only seven games left to play. The involvement of legendary figures has added further weight to the takeover proposal, which many see as the only way to end the current era of instability at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.