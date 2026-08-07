Real Madrid wonderkid on the move! Argentine sensation Franco Mastantuono completes season-long loan transfer to Fiorentina

In a move that highlights their ambition to compete at the top of Serie A, Fiorentina have officially announced the signing of teenage sensation Mastantuono from Real Madrid. The 18-year-old playmaker has joined the Viola on a season-long loan deal, which the Italian club confirmed on Friday.

Recent speculation had suggested that an automatic extension could be triggered if Fiorentina secured European qualification, but those reports have been dismissed. The deal is strictly temporary, with no option or obligation to buy, allowing the youngster to gain valuable starting experience in a major European league after his first full season in Spain.