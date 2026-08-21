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‘The right choice!’ - Real Madrid wonderkid Franco Mastantuono reveals why he snubbed multiple offers to join Fiorentina on loan
Project over prestige for Argentine starlet
Mastantuono has insisted that the long-term vision presented by Fiorentina was the primary reason he chose the Stadio Artemio Franchi over other high-profile suitors. The 19-year-old playmaker, who remains one of the most highly-rated prospects in the global game, officially completed a season-long loan move from the Bernabeu earlier this month. The deal is a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy, ensuring Real Madrid retain control of his long-term future.
Speaking at his introductory press conference, Mastantuono expressed his delight at the move. "I’m very happy to be at Fiorentina, who presented me with a really interesting project. The right choice for my career, and I’m glad I made it," he told reporters.
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Snubbing Benfica and River Plate return
The race for Mastantuono’s signature was fiercely contested, with several clubs, including Portuguese giants Benfica, vying to take the youngster on loan. Real Madrid had reportedly considered sending him back to his former club, River Plate, to continue his development in familiar surroundings. However, the club ultimately decided that a spell in Europe was preferable.
"I had a very cordial conversation with Real and decided to leave Madrid, then I had lots of offers but Fiorentina’s project struck me more than any of them, and I made my decision a week before the announcement,” the youngster explained. "I’d love to write my name into this club’s history."
Escaping the Bernabeu logjam
Mastantuono’s move comes after a debut season in Spain where his minutes were limited by fierce internal competition. Despite his immense potential and the €45 million fee paid to River Plate, he found himself behind the likes of Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler in the pecking order last season.
Real Madrid believe that a season as a regular starter in Florence will be more beneficial for his growth than a rotational role in Spain. The decision to move was also influenced by his international standing; after being left out of Argentina’s World Cup squad this summer, the need for consistent first-team football became undeniable.
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Record-breaking pedigree arrives in Florence
Fiorentina fans have every reason to be excited about their new acquisition, given Mastantuono’s historic achievements at such a young age. He currently holds the title of the youngest player ever to represent the Argentina senior national team, having made his debut under Lionel Scaloni at the age of just 17 years and 296 days.
The Italian club confirmed the arrival with a formal statement on their official website, noting that Mastantuono has already earned four caps for the Albiceleste. With three goals during his debut season in Madrid, including experience in the Champions League, the teenager brings a level of elite exposure rarely seen in loan signings. Now, the focus shifts to whether he can translate that potential into consistent performances in the tactical environment of Serie A.
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