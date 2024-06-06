Real Madrid's first Galacticos failed - now Florentino Perez must ensure Kylian Mbappe-led squad doesn't suffer the same fate

The best team in the world have just signed the best player in the world - but will they end up repeating the mistakes of the past?

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid was finally confirmed on Monday evening. "As a Cule, it's not good news," admitted Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Truth be told, it's not good news for any of Madrid's rivals.

Los Blancos only just claimed their sixth Champions League in 11 seasons on Saturday night - and their 15th European Cup in total. Now, they've added the best player in the world to a stellar squad that already features bona fide superstars such as Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham.

No matter what happens between now and the close of the summer transfer window, Madrid will be universally expected to retain their continental crown next season. "Sixteen is coming," club legend Marcelo wrote on Instagram.

The Brazilian's excitement is perfectly understandable, but instantaneous success is by no means a given. When it comes to Galacticos, there are no guarantees. Signing superstars may have eventually paid off for Madrid president Florentino Perez this time around, but the first era ended in failure.