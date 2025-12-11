Real Madrid are 'fighting' for Xabi Alonso! Thibaut Courtois defends under-fire coach after Man City defeat as goalkeeper pledges 'wholehearted' support amid rough spell

Courtois also addressed the reaction from the stands. The goalkeeper acknowledged the frustration of the supporters following the recent dip in form, while defending the effort the team put in against a high-calibre opponent.

"I understand the anger after a run of matches like this, but I think we reacted on the pitch, we did everything possible and we lost against a very good rival," the Belgian explained.

Courtois pointed to the quality of the opposition as a factor in the result. City, who sit fourth in the Champions League standings on 13 points, controlled significant portions of the game. Despite the defeat, Courtois felt the team "reacted" well during the contest, creating chances in the second half as they searched for an equaliser that ultimately did not come. The goalkeeper himself was called into action to make a double save to keep the score at 2-1, denying City a third goal that would have killed the game off earlier.

When asked directly about the future of the manager and the squad's stance, Courtois offered an unequivocal pledge of loyalty to Alonso.

"Everyone here will support the coach with all our heart," Courtois stated.

This public backing comes at a critical time for Alonso, who took charge earlier in the year. The defeat leaves Madrid on 12 points in the Champions League league phase, still inside the top eight automatic qualification spots but with a reduced margin for error heading into the final fixtures against Monaco and Benfica in January.

The squad situation has been complicated by fitness issues, with Kylian Mbappe remaining on the bench throughout the match due to a knee concern, forcing Alonso to rely on a front line of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia.