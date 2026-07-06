‘You never know’ - Real Madrid given Erling Haaland transfer hope by Man City striker’s father

The Man City striker has been in sensational form on the international stage, but his off-field future is also making waves during the 2026 World Cup. Speaking to DAZN ahead of Norway's clash with Brazil, Alf-Inge suggested that while his son is settled in England, the door is never truly closed on the world’s biggest clubs.

"A move to Real Madrid? He’s very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract," Haaland senior said. However, he followed that up with a comment that will certainly pique the interest of Los Blancos fans. "We’re waiting for the new season, but anyone would want to play for Madrid. You never know what can happen in football," he added.







