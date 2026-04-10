AFP
Real Madrid loanee Endrick announces he is expecting a baby with wife Gabriely Miranda aged 19
Growing family for the Selecao star
Endrick and his wife, 24-year-old model Gabriely, confirmed the pregnancy on April 10 via a joint Instagram post. The couple shared a series of professional photographs to mark the occasion, captioned with the message "Now we are five", referencing their growing family which includes their two dogs.
The news arrives just nine months after the pair celebrated a lavish white wedding ceremony.
- Getty/GOAL/IG:@gabriely@endrick
Success on the pitch at Lyon
The pregnancy announcement comes in the midst of a highly productive loan spell at Olympique Lyon. After joining the French club on a temporary basis from Real Madrid to gain consistent first-team minutes, the teenager has flourished. He has already registered four goals and four assists in his 12 appearances for the Ligue 1 side.
His domestic form has earned him a recall to the national team under Carlo Ancelotti. Endrick recently detailed how his wife helped him through a period of immense pressure, admitting, "after the message I got from my wife, all the pressure and fear I'd been feeling just melted away", following a decisive cameo for Brazil against Croatia.
Whirlwind romance and 'relationship contract'
The couple's relationship has been a focal point for Brazilian media since they first met at a mall in late 2023. Miranda has previously described their first encounter as "love at first sight", and their journey together has moved at a rapid pace. They went public at the Bola de Prata awards in December 2023 before marrying in a civil ceremony in September 2024 as soon as Endrick turned 18.
The pair also became famous for their unique 'relationship contract'. The agreement reportedly includes clauses such as mandatory daily expressions of 'I love you' and a system where fines are paid in the form of gifts if either party engages in public arguments or displays negative behavioural lapses. Despite the unusual terms, the couple has remained inseparable throughout Endrick's transition to European football.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup aspirations on the horizon
With his personal life reaching a new milestone, Endrick remains focused on securing a place in Brazil's final squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. His recent performances for the Selecao have prompted praise from Ancelotti, and many expect him to be a key figure for the five-time world champions this summer.
Endrick has remained humble regarding his chances of making the final cut, stating: "Whatever we can do for Brazil, we will do. I have no doubt about that. And we'll keep working, because nothing speaks louder than hard work."