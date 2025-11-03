Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid confirm Franco Mastantuono injury ahead of Liverpool Champions League clash
Real Madrid confirm Mastantuono’s injury
Madrid have officially confirmed that Mastantuono has been diagnosed with pubalgia, commonly known as a sports hernia. In a brief statement, the club said: “Following tests carried out today on our player Franco Mastantuono by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with pubalgia. His recovery will be monitored.”
No recovery timeline was provided, meaning the 18-year-old is sidelined indefinitely. Mastantuono did not train with the squad ahead of the trip to Anfield, working instead inside Valdebebas Sports City under the supervision of the medical team.
The injury is untimely for both the player and Madrid manager Alonso, who has relied on the Argentine teenager as part of his attacking rotations this season. Mastantuono has featured in 12 matches across all competitions, scoring once and assisting once, but has recently found himself in and out of the lineup due to the return of key players like Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.
- Getty Images Sport
Atheltic Bilbao, Barcelona and now Real Madrid - all hit with pubalgia scare
Pubalgia, also known as sports hernia, is a complex and often stubborn injury affecting the groin and lower abdominal area. It typically develops in athletes involved in high-intensity sports that demand rapid changes in direction, explosive sprints, and repetitive twisting.
Unlike a standard muscle strain, pubalgia involves inflammation and imbalance where the abdominal and adductor muscles meet near the pelvis, making recovery unpredictable. It can take weeks or even months for players to regain full fitness, and recurrence is common if rehabilitation isn’t handled carefully.
Across Europe, several young stars are battling the same issue. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer are all facing similar injuries this season. In Williams’ case, the condition limited him to just 530 minutes of football this season and has also ruled him out of Bilbao's upcoming Champions League clash against Newcastle United. Each player’s treatment involves rest, physiotherapy, and strength conditioning, while surgery remains a last resort.
For Mastantuono, Madrid’s medical staff are taking a cautious approach, prioritising long-term fitness over short-term availability.
What adjustments will Alonso make in Mastantuono's absence?
With Mastantuono ruled out, head coach Alonso must reconfigure his options ahead of the Champions League clash against Liverpool. The teenager’s ability to drift between midfield and the right flank provided tactical flexibility that will now need to be compensated for.
Rodrygo is the most natural replacement on the right, offering experience, pace, and a proven record in Europe’s biggest games. Alternatively, Alonso could deploy Arda Guler, another young attacker capable of cutting inside to create central overloads.
Eduardo Camavinga’s versatility also provides tactical depth; the Frenchman could operate in an advanced midfield role if Alonso seeks to maintain pressing intensity and defensive stability. Meanwhile, the absence of defenders Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, and David Alaba who are all recovering from injuries means Los Blancos' overall shape may have to adapt to ensure balance between defense and attack.
Madrid trained at Valdebebas before flying to England, with Alonso opting against a session at Anfield. The manager will address the media upon arrival in Liverpool.
- Getty Images Sport
Madrid face setback in defining season
For Mastantuono, this injury halts what was shaping into a breakthrough campaign. Since joining from River Plate this summer, he has impressed with his technical skill, vision, and maturity beyond his years as he quickly earned the trust of both fans and coaching staff.
However, pubalgia is notoriously difficult to manage for developing players, especially those adjusting to the physical demands of elite European football. His long-term recovery will depend on how well his body responds to conservative treatment and strengthening programs. Teams have tried to numb down it's effect with players opting for a few games out and then joining full-session, but the issue tends to be chronic in nature and thus limited time off isn't the best solution as have been in the case of Yamal, who faced constant issue yet kept playing and is still managing it, Palmer was given six-weeks off after not able to overcome it in a short-period.
For Los Blancos, the focus now turns to depth and adaptability. Alonso’s squad still boasts elite talent in midfield and attack, but the Argentine’s absence adds another layer of complexity to an already injury-hit roster.
Advertisement