Explained: Why Real Madrid cannot re-sign in-demand Como star Nico Paz for €10m & immediately sell him for €60m in summer transfer window

Reports had recently circulated suggesting that Real Madrid were ready to activate a €10 million buy-back clause to bring Nico Paz back from Como, with the intention of instantly putting him on the market for a staggering €60m. Following a sensational season in Serie A, the 21-year-old has become one of Europe's most coveted assets, making the "buy low, sell high" strategy seem like a logical move for Florentino Perez.

However, journalist José Félix Díaz has clarified that "Real Madrid cannot buy back Nico Paz to then resell him in the summer market. Impossible. Twelve weeks must pass, that is, until the winter market."

This regulation effectively kills the prospect of Los Blancos banking a massive profit in the current window, as any player registered during the summer cannot be transferred permanently again until the January window opens.



