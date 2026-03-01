Getty
Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa sends out strong message on Rodrygo amid talk of summer exit
Rodrygo unfazed by the rumor mill
Arbeloa was quick to dismiss any suggestion that the former Santos starlet is surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu, especially with several Premier League giants reportedly circling for his signature ahead of the summer window. The passionate defense comes as Rodrygo continues to see his long-term future at Real Madrid called into question, with exit rumours predictably surfacing during every transfer period.
However, the Brazilian attacker insists he remains entirely unfazed by the constant noise. "I’m used to it; every year they say I’m leaving," Rodrygo revealed when discussing the relentless speculation throughout 2025. "During the transfer window, every week I was on a different team. I even joked with my parents and friends, ‘Look, today I’m on this one, tomorrow I’m on that one.’ Every week I was on a different team, but, as I said, I was very calm mentally and it didn’t affect me at all. I’ll continue giving my all every day I wear this shirt."
Rodrygo ready for Getafe showdown
Arbeloa is delighted to have Rodrygo available again for Monday's showdown against Getafe. With star forward Kylian Mbappe currently unavailable, the Spanish tactician has backed the returning Brazilian to step up and be a game-changer, praising the immense versatility he brings to the final third. Addressing the media ahead of the clash, the boss stated: "Rodrygo must be very important. He was being so before the injury and he can be a fundamental, decisive player. He has been demonstrating his quality at Real Madrid for many years.
"On the right wing, left, up front... in the three attacking positions he can give us what he has, a lot of quality, vision of the game, arriving in the box. He is a very complete player, very difficult to defend," Arbeloa added. "He gives us many possibilities and I really wanted to have him back so that he adds minutes and gains importance in the team."
Tactical flexibility and Vinicius Junior’s form
The Blancos boss emphasised that his tactical setup is designed to accommodate the unique talents of his squad rather than forcing players into a rigid system, insisting that his decisions are always based on what the specific match requires and ensuring that there is a place for every high-calibre attacker in his rotation when they are fit and available.
Arbeloa added: "The good thing will be that, with the different capacities and conditions that the players have, they give us different things. When you make changes you don't take someone off because they are doing it poorly, it's because you want other things. The return of Rodrygo is going to contribute many things in different positions and, in each one, he is different from what we have."
He also took the opportunity to praise Vinicius Junior, though he refused to take credit for the winger's recent hot streak, stating: "I don't know if I have touched a key; the merit belongs to Vinicius, who is a fantastic footballer. My only merit is giving him a lot of confidence and affection."
One game at a time for Arbeloa
The roadmap for the remainder of the campaign looks daunting, with a mouth-watering Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City looming on the horizon. While supporters are already buzzing about the impending battle with Pep Guardiola’s men, Arbeloa remains fiercely focused on the immediate domestic hurdles, starting with La Liga matchups against Getafe and Celta Vigo.
He said: "We know how tough our opponent is, with a coach who always gets the best out of his players. They're a very difficult opponent, capable of making for very tight matches and forcing you to play your own game. We have to be very focused. We're really looking forward to playing at home in front of our fans and getting the three points."
