Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 2024-2025Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Real Madrid plot bid for Bournemouth teenager Dean Huijsen just a few months after £16m summer switch from Juventus

D. HuijsenReal MadridLaLigaBournemouthPremier LeagueTransfers

Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a bid for Bournemouth teenager Dean Huijsen as Carlo Ancelotti seeks defensive reinforcements.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Huijsen making a name for himself at Bournemouth
  • Has scored against both Man Utd & Spurs
  • Real Madrid are tracking the defender
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱