Real Madrid target Bayer Leverkusen star Jarell Quansah as Liverpool face £70m buy-back decision

Madrid have identified Leverkusen defender Quansah as a primary transfer target, as per BILD. The Liga club are currently scouting the 23-year-old extensively, having been highly impressed by his recent performances in the Bundesliga.

Los Blancos are expected to sign at least two new defenders next summer. Quansah fits their desired profile perfectly, boasting a combination of speed, aggressive tackling, and exceptional ball-playing ability from the back.

The young centre-back recently shone for Thomas Tuchel's England side during the international break. He notably started ahead of Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back during a thrilling 3-2 defeat against Spain.