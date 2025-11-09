Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid and Barcelona target admits to 'dream' Chelsea transfer as CEO confirms €30m rejected bid
Etta Eyong's Chelsea 'dream' revealed
Eyong’s meteoric rise in La Liga has turned him into one of Europe’s most sought-after young forwards. Having joined Levante from Villarreal in the summer for €3 million, Eyong has been sensational, finding the net six times in the league and quickly becoming the heartbeat of his team’s attack, and it is Chelsea who appear to hold a special place in his heart. The Levante striker admitted that joining the London club would fulfil a lifelong dream inspired by his African footballing heroes. Speaking to GiveMeSport, he explained his deep admiration for the Blues and what they represent to him.
“Growing up, Chelsea was the English team I probably watched the most because of Drogba, and Eto’o was there a year as well,” Eyong said. “Chelsea have often signed incredible African players. There are so many big clubs in England, but as for [joining] Chelsea, why not? It would be a dream for me to play for Chelsea.”
Though Chelsea are reportedly monitoring him closely, their current transfer priorities lie elsewhere, with a new defender at the top of the list, meaning any move for Eyong may have to wait until summer.
Levante rejected £26m bid for Etta Eyong
Eyong’s growing stardom has not gone unnoticed by clubs across Europe, prompting intense speculation about a potential transfer. But according to Levante CEO Jose Danvila, the Spanish club have already rejected a major offer and are in no rush to sell their new talisman. Danvila confirmed that a €30 million (£26.3m) bid, made by Russian side CSKA Moscow, was firmly turned down, even though the proposal included a lucrative salary for the striker.
“What I can tell you is that Barcelona and Real Madrid haven’t contacted Levante about Etta Eyong,” Danvila told Radio Marca. “And we haven’t had any calls from the Premier League either. We received one firm offer for the player, but it has already been rejected. I’m reading many stories about Etta, and it’s true there is growing interest, but he's not going to be sold this winter.”
FIFA regulations also restrict Eyong from playing for a third club this season after already featuring for Villarreal and Levante, meaning a move before the summer is impossible. Levante, therefore, are determined to keep him and are even considering offering improved terms to reflect his outstanding form. Los Granotes view him as central to their campaign and believe his presence is key to achieving their goal of a top-half La Liga finish.
Eyong opens up on Barcelona and Real Madrid links
While Chelsea remain the team Eyong dreams of joining, the striker’s performances have also drawn admiring glances from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. Both clubs have been monitoring his progress closely, viewing him as one of the most exciting attacking talents to emerge from La Liga this season. Eyong said he was “flattered” by the links but remains focused on his development at Levante.
“Eto'o was the best,” said Eyong, reflecting on one of his footballing idols. “He is one of my biggest influences. I loved him at Barcelona. And I'd call Lewandowski another role model, especially when I was younger and he was at Dortmund. Lewandowski has managed to score so many goals throughout his career. It's really impressive what he's doing at Barcelona right now. He is a great finisher and has intelligent movement. He always seems to know the right time to ask for the ball. I can learn a lot from him. When we play Barcelona next [in February at the Camp Nou], I hope to get Lewandowski's shirt to add to my collection.”
He continued: “I'm really flattered [to be linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid]. It means so much because it shows my hard work is paying off. But I just have to continue on my journey with Levante and then see what happens in the future.
"I try not to look at my phone too much because my friends call me with all the gossip. I tell them, ‘I don’t know anything – I have just been on my PlayStation!' I would much rather play Call of Duty, watch anime or read history books than occupy my head with rumours. If a big move is meant to be, it will only happen if I work hard."
Etta Eyong will wait until the summer before thinking about move
While reports in Spain have suggested Eyong favours a move to Barcelona — even resurfacing an old photo of him in a Blaugrana shirt from 2017 — the player himself insists he remains open-minded about his next destination. He continues to express admiration for both La Liga and the Premier League, refusing to choose between the two while reaffirming his commitment to Levante for now. For Eyong, the focus remains on improving his game and letting the future take care of itself.
“I can't pick between La Liga and the Premier League because I love both leagues,” said Eyong. “I have already achieved my dream of playing in La Liga and my other dream is to one day play in the Premier League. I think I have the quality to thrive in the Premier League and that my style is well suited to English football. I am physically strong and can link up play. I love watching Premier League matches. My favourite period is the Boxing Day games. You can see the players give everything – 200 percent! What I love about the Premier League is that every game feels important. But for now my focus is just on Levante and I am ignoring all other news.”
For Levante, keeping their star man beyond this season will be a challenge, with interest from across Europe showing no sign of fading. Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, are all expected to revisit their scouting reports ahead of the summer window, where a bidding war could ignite with Manchester United and Arsenal also said to be interested.
