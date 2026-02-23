Real Madrid accused of 'killing' €45m star as World Cup dreams continue to fade

The alarm bells are ringing loudest within the Argentine national team setup. Officials from the Albiceleste have been closely monitoring their rising star, according to reports, and his sudden lack of playing time is causing significant headaches for the coaching staff. With the Finalissima against Spain scheduled for March and the 2026 World Cup in North America looming on the horizon, the federation is increasingly worried that a lack of competitive rhythm will see Mastantuono lose his place in the squad during a critical year.

The statistics present a stark reality for the former River Plate prodigy. His last appearance was a nine-minute spell in the 2-0 win against Valencia on February 8, a huge decline for a player who was supposed to be the next cornerstone of the Madrid midfield. This lack of involvement is a far cry from his initial introduction to life in Spain, where he appeared to be settling in well under the guidance of Xabi Alonso before injuries took their toll.