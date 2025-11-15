'Real focus on just the fighting spirit of the team' - AC Milan's Christian Pulisic says Mauricio Pochettino’s culture shift is taking hold with the USMNT

Pulisic framed Pochettino’s influence as cultural and tactical, arguing the Argentine coach wants the USMNT to mirror the collective toughness seen in elite international teams.

“I mean I would say when we’re in camp and leading up to games, I think he has a real focus on just the fighting spirit of the team,” Pulisic told CBS Sports Golazo. “I think kind of with the South American background too, the Argentinian is very, I mean, you can see when they play. They have the best player, potentially ever, but they have 10 other guys around them to run through a brick wall and do all those things.

“And I think that’s kind of what he wants to instill within the team. And that fighting kind of nasty spirit, and I think that’s his main focus.”

While Pulisic acknowledged it is hard to measure a wholesale transformation without a steady run of competitive matches, he believes the seeds of that identity are beginning to take hold.

“I think it has, it’s tough without the competitive, the more competitive games. [of World Cup qualifying] to really know," Pulisic said. "I think even in some of the friendlies we’ve played, I feel like the team does have a togetherness about them. And I feel very positive about where we are going.”