'He was confusing' - Rayan Cherki's biggest flaw revealed by ex-Lyon co-star despite Man City playmaker's 'incredible' ability

"Ah, Rayan could do incredible things. Except that he did too much,” goalkeeper Riou, who spent two years with Cherki at Lyon, revealed to So Foot. “He could dribble past four players, but when he had to give the ball because he had managed to free up space, he didn't do it to try another thing. He was confusing, yes, but after a while you understand that he is not going to make the pass, so you stay focused on him.

"When you're a goalkeeper, you try to anticipate a cutback, for example, and, in fact, after a while, you realise he's going to try to chip or dribble again, so you stay focused on him, which meant he ended up losing his focus and effectiveness."