'We never stopped believing' - Raul Jimenez the hero as Wolves snatch dramatic late win at Sheffield United

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle at Bramall Lane, the match-winner praised his side's resilience throughout a fiercely contested encounter.

Reflecting on the importance of the three points, the striker said: "It's amazing, winning is an excellent feeling and doing it like this is always different. We never stopped believing, and that's our prize."

He added: "We came here after two bad results, a defeat and a draw. We always want to win; it was important to win and keep fighting for the top of the league."