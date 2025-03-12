'Rasmus Hojlund’s form speaks for itself' - Denmark boss Brian Riemer admits making 'compromise' by including struggling Man Utd striker in latest national team squad
Brian Riemer has admitted to making a "compromise" by picking struggling Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund in his latest Denmark squad.
- Riemer explained decision to select Hojlund in Denmark squad
- Hojlund has not scored in last 20 matches
- Denmark face Portugal in Nations League quarter-finals