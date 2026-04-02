Rashford holds the key to the Moroccan star’s return to Barcelona

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their attacking line-up this summer, in anticipation of losing Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United.

According to ESPN, Barcelona have added Moroccan Abdel Samad Al-Zalzuli, the Real Betis star, to their list of targets for next summer.

El Zalzouli is 24 years old and played 14 matches for Barcelona before moving to Real Betis in 2023.

As part of that deal, Barcelona still retain a 20% share of any future transfer should the Moroccan international decide to leave Real Betis.