Raphinha 'very down' after suffering injury blow as Hansi Flick explains why Barcelona star was granted extra time off in Brazil

In a rare move during a title charge, Flick and sporting director Deco have permitted Raphinha to return to his homeland to begin his rehabilitation. The German coach explained that the decision was made to help the player recover from the psychological frustration of his persistent physical struggles, which have seen him miss 20 games this season.

"He was sad about this and we're not happy," Flick told reporters. "I talked to him on FaceTime and he was very disappointed, very down, so I decided with Deco that [he could spend time in Brazil].

"Normally we want the players here, but he's in good hands and maybe he can clear his mind, come back this weekend and start on Monday. This is why I gave him some days in Brazil with his family, to clear his mind. It was clear for us."