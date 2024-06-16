Raphinha Mbappe splitGetty Images
Raphinha hits back at Kylian Mbappe over Real Madrid star's criticism of South American football

Brazil and Barcelona star Raphinha has hit back at Kylian Mbappe over his comments on the standard of South American football.

  • Raphinha takes dig at Mbappe
  • PSG star questioned South America's standards
  • Mbappe's France lost to Argentina in 2022 World Cup
