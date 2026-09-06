Raphinha equals Lionel Messi record and Lamine Yamal scores twice as Barcelona demolish Valencia 5-0

Barcelona made a perfect start at the Mestalla when Fermin Lopez played a clever ball to Yamal in the sixth minute. The Spain international produced a first-time flick from an acute angle that flew into the roof of the net.

Yamal had another strike ruled out for offside just two minutes later, but Lopez soon doubled the advantage in the 22nd minute after Anthony Gordon set him up inside the penalty area. Stole Dimitrievski made a fine save before the break, but Barcelona were already completely in control against a struggling Valencia side who have picked up just one point this season.