Raphinha snubbed! Barcelona star misses out on FIFA Best XI as Lamine Yamal, Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham make it in

This prestigious line-up features a mix of established stars who continue to dominate the game and emerging young talents who have taken the global stage by storm and the selection reflects a season of dramatic shifts in club football power. The defensive line is anchored by the Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, whose leadership was crucial in another strong Premier League campaign. He is flanked by the dynamic full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, both pivotal to Paris Saint-Germain's domestic dominance and also in defence is William Pacho, whose solid performances for Eintracht Frankfurt earned him a high-profile summer transfer to the French capital.

At the back is Gianluigi Donnarumma, the towering goalkeeper who secured his spot after an exceptional year between the posts for PSG and later Manchester City. In midfield, the formidable talent of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham combines with the playmaking brilliance of Barcelona's Pedri and they are joined by two exciting talents: Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and the Portuguese engine Vitinha. The forward line is a blend of blistering pace and youth, with France star Ousmane Dembele featuring alongside 18-year-old Barca sensation Lamine Yamal, whose meteoric rise has been one of the highlights of the footballing calendar.

Raphinha was included on the initial 26-man shortlist but did not receive enough votes from his peers to make the final team.