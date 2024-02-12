Ranking Broos among Queiroz, Jomo Sono, Alberto Parreira, Mosimane and other Bafana Bafana coaches since 2000 - Mokoena insists Belgian 'is the best we’ve had in 24 years'

Michael Madyira
Hugo Broos, Carlos Alberto Parreira, Pitso Mosimane - GFXGetty
Africa Cup of NationsSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs DR CongoDR CongoHugo BroosPitso John MosimaneTeboho MokoenaCarlos Queiroz

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has given his coach Hugo Broos a rating among men who have been in charge of South Africa since 2000.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bafana have had at least 15 coaches since 2000
  • But they have struggled to bring back glory days
  • Mokoena rates the current coach against his predecessors

Editors' Picks