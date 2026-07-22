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Rangers' new manager banned already over 'disgusting' comments on Celic penalty while in charge of Hearts
Rangers challenge Scottish FA over ban
According to the BBC, Rangers intend to appeal the four-match touchline ban handed to McInnes by the Scottish FA. The suspension, which includes three immediate games and one suspended until the end of the season, stems from comments made after Celtic secured a 3-2 victory at Motherwell on May 13.
Speaking to Sky Sports following a Hearts win against Falkirk that same evening, McInnes reacted to the late penalty converted by Kelechi Iheanacho. McInnes stated: "When you heard Celtic got a 96th-minute penalty that was going to VAR and they were checking it, you just assume what's happened is they get the penalty. Having seen it again, it's disgusting. It is. I don't think it's a penalty kick. But we're up against it. We're up against everybody."
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Club defends manager's honest scrutiny
Rangers have staunchly defended McInnes, arguing that his comments were "directed at the decision, rather than representing any broader criticism of officials".
The club released a statement pointing out that his concerns regarding the penalty incident were widely echoed by various pundits. Rangers added that "similar language has previously been used in Scottish football by others with lesser disciplinary action or without any action at all."
The club firmly believe that maintaining trust requires open dialogue. Their statement concluded: "Respect for officials and legitimate scrutiny are not competing principles. Managers, players and clubs must be able to speak honestly about major decisions if Scottish football is serious about raising standards and maintaining trust. Scrutiny, transparency and accountability should be seen as part of improving standards, not as a threat to them."
Widespread fallout and club fines
The controversial stoppage-time decision generated massive fallout across Scottish football. Following the match, referee John Beaton had his personal contact details posted online, leading to police surveillance at his home.
However, SFA head of referees Willie Collum supported the on-field call, stating there was "clear evidence" of a punishable handball. The disciplinary actions extended beyond McInnes.
Motherwell were fined £5,000 after releasing a video featuring the caption: "As the world of football mocks our game, we simply have to draw a line in the sand and shift the focus." Additionally, former Motherwell midfielder Elliott Watt received a four-match suspension for calling the penalty "the worst VAR decision in history" on social media.
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What comes next for Rangers?
Pending the outcome of the appeal, McInnes will be forced to watch from the stands when Rangers begin their Scottish Premiership campaign away against Dundee United on July 31. The domestic ban will also keep him sidelined for their upcoming league fixture against Hibernian and a League Cup tie in August. However, McInnes will be permitted on the touchline for their crucial Europa League qualifier against Jagiellonia Bialystok.
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