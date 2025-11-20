Getty Images Sport
Randal Kolo Muani to wear a mask?! Spurs striker trains in special equipment ahead of north London derby against Arsenal after breaking jaw
Kolo Muani to follow in Kane's footsteps?
Kolo Muani was withdrawn at half time following the coming together with Maguire, with head coach Thomas Frank later saying: "He actually struggled a little bit but nothing big." Initial suggestions were that the France international could miss up to eight weeks with this injury but last week, news emerged that he did not require surgery. The Telegraph is now reporting that he has trained in a mask he had fitted to help protect his jaw. It is not yet known if he will be okay to face Arsenal at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon. If the forward does return to the field soon, he could take after ex-Spurs striker Harry Kane when he wore a mask after breaking his nose, before scoring a truly world-class goal in a 2-2 draw with the Gunners.
Kolo Muani failing to fire at Tottenham
On September 1, Kolo Muani joined Tottenham on loan for the 2025/26 season, sparking a great deal of excitement among Spurs fans. He has featured eight times in all competitions for the north London team but is yet to get off the mark. Tottenham supporters will be hoping he can recapture the form he showed at Juventus last season, where he notched 10 goals in 22 games.
Why Tottenham signed Kolo Muani
In the final day of the summer transfer window, Tottenham snapped up the Frenchman for the season as they sought to add more firepower to their attack. With Dominic Solanke and Richarlison often struggling with injuries and being somewhat goal-shy, the loan move seemed a savvy deal. Following the move, Frank said the 26-year-old gave their frontline something a bit different.
"Randal is a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years, playing for big teams in the Champions League and also with good experience for the France national team," Frank said of his latest addition in early September. "He's a good age, in the prime of his career, has good qualities that will suit both us and the Premier League, and gives us a different option in the final third being able to play out wide and through the middle."
What comes next for Tottenham?
Tottenham sit fifth in the Premier League with 18 points from 11 matches. Next up, they travel to bitter rivals Arsenal on Sunday, who sit four points clear at the top of the table. A win will boost their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League, but a loss could leave them languishing behind their neighbours.
