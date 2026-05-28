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Ralf Rangnick could lead AC Milan revolution with ex-Man Utd boss in talks over huge role as search for new coach goes on
A summit in Vienna for the Rossoneri's future
A decisive meeting was held in Vienna in the past few hours between Rangnick and Milan's management, represented by Gerry Cardinale and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. During the meeting, the German coach clearly outlined his conditions for joining the Rossoneri should he leave the Austrian national team after the World Cup, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. However, there is no talk of a return to the bench, but rather of a role as total supervisor that would encompass every technical aspect of the club.
The post-meeting sentiments describe a positive climate, although a definitive white smoke has not yet been reached. Rangnick is firmly committed to his philosophy and has demanded extensive guarantees to be able to have a profound impact on the club's reconstruction. For RedBird, this represents a radical move, aimed at bringing Milan to the successful model already seen in the Red Bull galaxy, based on cutting-edge scouting and the development of young talent.
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Rangnick demands total control at AC Milan
Rangnick's demands are ambitious and leave no room for compromise. The German aspires to become the absolute head of the technical department, with the power to choose the next first-team coach. Furthermore, he has demanded the ability to bring with him a large staff of collaborators, estimated to be in the double digits, especially in scouting and data analysis. His goal is a systematic reorganisation of the youth teams, following a consistent approach from the grassroots to the first team.
This centralised decision-making force Cardinale, Ibrahimovic, and the rest of the management to reflect deeply. The decision must be communicated promptly, also out of respect for the Austrian Federation, as Rangnick is currently preparing for his trip to the United States.
The coach's words and Austria's position
Recently asked about a possible move to Milan, Rangnick played between diplomacy and coded messages. "Everyone probably noticed that something extraordinary happened at AC Milan last weekend," he said during an event for his foundation. However, he later tried to tone things down in an interview with Orf: "My only point of contact regarding contractual matters is and remains the Austrian Federation. The only federation or club I am in contact with is the Austrian Federation. I feel very comfortable here."
His contract with Austria expires after the World Cup, and the temptation to join Milan remains strong. Although the federation is attempting to retain him with a salary increase similar to the one Italy once offered to Antonio Conte, the allure of leading the technical revolution at a club like Milan is a challenge hard to refuse.
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From old grudges to coexistence with Ibrahimovic
Rangnick's resurgence brings to mind what happened in 2020, when the German was on the verge of replacing Stefano Pioli under Ivan Gazidis. At the time, Rangnick expressed doubts about investing in experienced players like ex-Milan star Ibrahimovic, declaring: "It's not my style to insist on 38-year-old players, not because Ibra isn't good. But I look for value and develop talent." The Swede's response was immediate: "Rangnick? I don't know who he is."
Today, the landscape has changed radically. Ibrahimovic holds a key management role within RedBird and finds himself having to evaluate the very man who once challenged him. The coexistence of these two strong personalities represents one of the main unknowns of the project.