



49' – GOAL FOR RAKOW! Struski receives the ball in the box; Ndour is a step too late and the Polish midfielder fires a shot just inside the post, leaving Christensen with no chance

29' - Chance for Rakow: a low cross from Ivi Lopez and a first-time shot from Brunes is deflected by the Viola defence.

8' - Rakow respond through Repka, who shoots from the edge of the box, but his effort goes just wide of the target.

4' - Kean enters the box and shoots, only for Svarnas to parry. The ball falls back to the Italian striker, but he fails to convert the rebound.