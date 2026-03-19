Building on their 2-1 first-leg lead, Fiorentina travel to Raków in Poland in search of a place in the Conference League quarter-finals. The Viola have the chance to qualify for the fourth consecutive year, keeping alive a dream that Florence is trying to savour in a season that has been anything but straightforward. Kick-off is at 6.45 pm at the Miejski Stadion Piłkarski Raków.
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Rakow v Fiorentina LIVE 0-0: Kean gives it a go
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
8' – Rakow respond through Repka, who shoots from the edge of the box but fails to hit the target
4' - Kean breaks into the box and shoots, only for Svarnas to parry the ball away. It falls back to the Italian striker, but he fails to convert the rebound
MATCH REPORT
RAKOW v FIORENTINA 0-0
GOALS:
RAKOW (3-4-2-1): Zych; Tudor, Racovitan, Svarnas; Ameyaw, Repka, Struski, Jean Carlos; Makuch; Brunes, Lopez. Manager: Tomczyk
FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Christensen; Dodô, Pongracic, Comuzzo, Parisi; Ndour, Fagioli, Fabbian; Harrison, Kean, Fazzini. Manager: Vanoli
REFEREE: Munuera
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