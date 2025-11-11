Raheem Sterling victim of second burglary in terrifying attack while at home with children

Masked men are believed to have tried to gain entry into Sterling's house, situated on a development on Crown Estate land in Berkshire, to the west of London, at around 6:30pm last Saturday night. That was just before Chelsea were due to face Wolves in the Premier League, but Sterling hasn't been part of the Blues' squad this season and therefore was at home when it happened, alongside his long-term partner and their three children. He also has a fourth child from a previous relationship.

Beyond the criminals attempting to break, other details have not been disclosed and Sterling wishes for his and his family's privacy to be respected.

A different house located in Surrey, near to Chelsea's training ground, was previously broken into at the end of 2022, during the World Cup. That prompted the winger to urgently leave the England camp in Qatar to head home, before returning to the tournament ahead of quarter-final defeat to France.