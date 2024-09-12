Raheem Sterling Todd Boehly GFXGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Explained: How Raheem Sterling sparked a boardroom war at Chelsea as Todd Boehly left outraged by Arsenal loan transfer

R. SterlingChelseaPremier LeagueArsenal

Raheem Sterling's exit from Stamford Bridge reportedly fuelled a boardroom war at Chelsea between Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

  • Sterling was forced out as he joined Arsenal
  • Behdad Eghbali allegedly spearheaded winger's exit
  • Todd Boehly reportedly against axing of attacker
