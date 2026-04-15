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Raging Raphinha claims referee 'robbed' Barcelona after Atletico Madrid dump Hansi Flick's side out of Champions League
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Youth fails to prevent exit
Barcelona fielded their youngest-ever starting XI for a Champions League knockout match, but the milestone was overshadowed by a bitter quarter-final exit. Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres struck early to level the aggregate score, yet Ademola Lookman’s decisive goal ensured Diego Simeone's men advanced to the semi-finals. The night ended in frustration for Hansi Flick’s side as Garcia was dismissed for a professional foul, leaving the visitors unable to force extra time.
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Raphinha vents officiating fury
Watching from the stands due to injury, Raphinha was left incensed by referee Clement Turpin's performance, particularly regarding a lack of bookings for the hosts and a denied penalty appeal for Dani Olmo. His comments follow a week of tension between the club and UEFA over prior officiating disputes.
Venting his frustration to reporters following the final whistle, the Brazilian international said: "The game was completely robbed. The referee had a lot of problems. Some of the decisions he took were incredible. I don't know how many fouls Atletico made and he didn't book them.
"It's human to commit one error, but for it to happen again in another game? We played really well, but this tie was robbed from us. It was tough, especially when we see that we need to put in three times the effort to win the match. I really want to understand why [the referee] is so scared of Barca getting through the tie."
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Flick 'proud' of players' attitude
While the players focused on the referee, the statistics told a story of missed opportunities and defensive fragility, as Barcelona became the first Spanish side in history to go 15 consecutive Champions League games without a clean sheet. Despite boasting a superior xG and more shots on target, Barca could not overcome their first-leg deficit.
Reflecting on the performance and the need for growth, Flick remarked: "We played a fantastic first half tonight. We had to score more goals. Of course it was possible [to score more]. When you see both matches, we deserve to be in the semifinal. But we have to accept it. The mentality, the attitude the players show on the pitch, I am proud about that."
He added: "The next step is to win LaLiga. We are on the way. It's not done yet. We have more games and we have to do like this today. Of course we are disappointed right now. It's normal. It's a big dream to win the Champions League. We have to learn about the things we have to improve, but we have a young team and they can and will improve next season. I know it's disappointing for everyone; I am also disappointed. It's football, it's life. We have to come back."
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Focus shifts to La Liga
With European and Copa del Rey ambitions ended, Barcelona must now secure their second successive La Liga crown. Boasting a nine-point lead at the summit with seven games remaining, Flick’s side resume their title charge against Celta Vigo at the Spotify Camp Nou next Wednesday. The manager must ensure this defeat does not derail their momentum as they look to transform youthful potential into silverware during the final weeks.