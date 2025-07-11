How questionable discipline and 'poor' training performances convinced Chelsea to sell Noni Madueke as £50m transfer to Arsenal nears completion N. Madueke Chelsea Transfers Premier League Arsenal

Chelsea were reportedly convinced to sell Noni Madueke owing to his questionable discipline and 'poor' training performances. The 23-year-old, known for his flair and versatility in wide positions, is on the verge of sealing a high-profile switch across London after both clubs reportedly agreed on a transfer fee in the region of £52 million.