'I could've punched him in his face!' - Michail Antonio reveals identity of referee who drove him MAD as only threat of lifetime ban stopped him fighting match official on the pitch

Michail Antonio joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on the second episode of the Best Mode On Podcast as he opens up on a Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen that left him absolutely outraged

GOAL's brand new Beast Mode On Podcast, hosted by Adebayo Akinfenwa, welcomes guest Michail Antonio as he discusses the harrowing car crash that almost killed him, as well as listing some of his toughest opponents and the Portuguese referee that he almost fought on the pitch after being left outraged by the decisions of the official.

Antonio, who is West Ham's record Premier League goalscorer having struck 68 times in England's top flight for the Hammers, recalls one particular defeat, against Bayer Leverkusen in a Europa League quarter-final tie back in April 2024, that made him so angry that he was ready to punch referee Artur Soares Dias in the face.

Scroll down to read about why Antonio was left so enraged by the match official, as well as one hilarious clash he had with Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire and how a certain former Swansea City winger was one of very few players to get the better of him. You can watch the full episode of the Best Mode On Podcast via YouTube and Spotify.