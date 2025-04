This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Entertainment 'Welcome to the game, Rauw' - Puerto Rican music sensation Raúl Alejandro surprises fans, poses with Seattle Sounders jersey Major League Soccer Seattle Sounders FC 'Rauw' posed with the Sounders kit on social media, sparking speculation about his potential involvement with the team Alejandro showcases custom Sounders jersey with his name

Musician's involvement highlights crossover of music and soccer

Move sparks speculation about potential collaborations