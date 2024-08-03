Kylian Mbappe making moves! Ex-PSG coach to be appointed technical director of Caen as Real Madrid star's overhaul begins after €20m takeover of Ligue 2 club Kylian MbappeCaenReal MadridLigue 2LaLiga

Ligue 2 side Caen are set to appoint Gerard Precheur as their new technical director as Kylian Mbappe's first move after his takeover of the club.