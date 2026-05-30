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Tom Maston

PSG player ratings vs Arsenal: Two in a row! French giants hold their nerve in penalty shootout to successfully defend Champions League crown despite underwhelming final display

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Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their Champions League crown as they ran out 4-3 winners on penalties over Arsenal following a 1-1 draw in Saturday's final. Ousmane Dembele had scored from the spot to pull the Ligue 1 winners level in the second half, and despite Nuno Mendes missing in the shootout, the Gunners twice fired off target to hand the European Cup back to PSG.

Luis Enrique's side got off to the worst possible start as Marquinhos' clearance ricocheted into the path of Kai Havertz, and the forward broke clear before powering a shot past Matvey Safonov at his near post.

PSG dominated the ball from then on but struggled to create many chances of note. Fabian Ruiz headed over when well placed late in the first half before the Spain midfielder's angled drive was fumbled by David Raya. At the other end, meanwhile, Marquinhos made a last-ditch block to keep Havertz from making it 2-0.

The French giants continued to keep the ball after the break, and they eventually found a way back into the game when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was brought down by Cristhian Mosquera inside the penalty area, and Dembele sent Raya the wrong way from the spot.

Kvaratskhelia was then denied by a combination of Myles Lewis-Skelly and the post after he had broken away from William Saliba and burst into the Arsenal box before his replacement, Bradley Barcola, got in behind, only for Raya to smother the ball at his feet.

Vitinha and Barcola both fired efforts off target in the closing stages as the game went to extra-time, but big chances were not forthcoming during the additional 30 minutes as a shootout felt inevitable.

Eberechi Eze was the first to blink when he fired his penalty wide, but Arsenal bounced straight back as Raya saved from Mendes. In the end, it came down to Gabriel Magalhaes to take the Gunners' final kick, but he blazed over the bar to spark wild PSG celebrations.

GOAL rates PSG's players from the Puskas Arena...

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Matvey Safonov (5/10):

    Will be disappointed with the way he was beaten by Havertz's powerful strike. Did well to cut out a dangerous Saka cross and came off his line well to sweep on more than one occasion. Not forced into a serious save, even in the shootout.

    Achraf Hakimi (7/10):

    Proved his fitness with some great bursts of pace both when defending and pushing forward. Tested Raya with a second-half free-kick as he kept going to the very end.

    Marquinhos (6/10):

    Weak clearance led to the opening goal, but redeemed himself with a superb block to deny Havertz later in the half. Otherwise solid at the back.

    Willian Pacho (8/10):

    Gradually got the better of Havertz as the game wore on as he dealt well with Arsenal's long balls forward. Made a crucial clearance inside his own six-yard box early in extra-time.

    Nuno Mendes (5/10):

    Produced some eye-catching runs and cross-field passes, even though his final ball was a little lacking. Kept Saka quiet defensively, but struggled when Madueke came on. Had his penalty saved.

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    Midfield

    Joao Neves (5/10):

    Arsenal's lack of threat meant his physical style wasn't really required, and thus the game passed him by at times - though he did still pick up a booking. Neat and tidy passing but little more.

    Vitinha (7/10):

    His influence gradually grew as PSG pushed the Gunners further and further back. Not everything he tried came off, but most of PSG's best attacks ran through the Portuguese schemer.

    Fabian Ruiz (5/10):

    Got into some good attacking positions in the first half, but lacked the composure to take advantage. Otherwise kept things simple with his passing in midfield.

  • Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Desire Doue (4/10):

    Looked miles off the player who lit up this stage 12 months ago. Too often his crosses into the box were too heavy or his shots wayward.

    Ousmane Dembele (5/10):

    Composed penalty drew PSG level, while it was his first-time pass that got Kvaratskhelia in to win the spot-kick. Was disappointing otherwise, though, as he got no change out of Hincapie or the centre-backs and constantly ran down blind alleys.

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (5/10):

    Was pretty timid during the first half as Mosquera and Saka forced him away from goal at every opportunity. Better after the break as he won the penalty and found space to dribble forward to cause problems, but much more was expected of the Georgian.

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    Subs & Manager

    Bradley Barcola (4/10):

    Twice got in behind the Arsenal defence but heavy touches and, on the second occasion, a poor finish let him down badly.

    Goncalo Ramos (5/10):

    Replaced Dembele for extra-time but didn't see much of the ball.

    Warren Zaire-Emery (6/10):

    Brought good energy and drive to midfield after coming on for Ruiz early in extra-time.

    Lucas Beraldo (5/10):

    Kept things simple after replacing Vitinha for the second half of extra-time.

    Illia Zabarnyi (5/10):

    Gave Marquinhos the final 15 minutes off.

    Luis Enrique (6/10):

    His team didn't look capable of breaking down Arsenal's low block in the first half, but he pushed Vitinha further forward after the break to decent effect. Will be overjoyed to claim another Champions League crown despite an underwhelming display.