PSG hand Ousmane Dembele & Nuno Mendes time off as star duo set to miss Ligue 1 return

PSG are set to navigate their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture without two of their most explosive talents. The club hierarchy, in tandem with manager Luis Enrique and the sporting department, has decided to award Dembele and Mendes additional time off to recover from a gruelling schedule. This tactical move ensures that the players can recharge their batteries before a vital stretch of the season across both domestic and European fronts.

The decision was formally communicated by the club to manage the heavy physical load placed on their international stars. A statement released by the French giants confirmed the arrangement: "In agreement with the coach and the sporting director, Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes are being given a period of rest. They will resume training on Saturday, October 10th and Sunday, October 11th respectively."







