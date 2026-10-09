AFP
PSG hand Ousmane Dembele & Nuno Mendes time off as star duo set to miss Ligue 1 return
Luis Enrique manages squad fitness
PSG are set to navigate their upcoming Ligue 1 fixture without two of their most explosive talents. The club hierarchy, in tandem with manager Luis Enrique and the sporting department, has decided to award Dembele and Mendes additional time off to recover from a gruelling schedule. This tactical move ensures that the players can recharge their batteries before a vital stretch of the season across both domestic and European fronts.
The decision was formally communicated by the club to manage the heavy physical load placed on their international stars. A statement released by the French giants confirmed the arrangement: "In agreement with the coach and the sporting director, Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes are being given a period of rest. They will resume training on Saturday, October 10th and Sunday, October 11th respectively."
- AFP
Dembele and Mendes workload concerns
The need for rest stems from a busy international break where both players were heavily involved for their respective nations. Dembele featured in all four of France's recent fixtures, a workload that has sparked debate regarding his physical sustainability given his history of muscular issues. This is not the first time the former Barcelona man has been managed carefully this season, having previously missed a trip to Lille in August for similar reasons.
Similarly, Mendes has been a constant presence for Portugal, earning four consecutive starts in a ten-day window. The 24-year-old left-back is a vital component of PSG's attacking system, but his high-intensity style requires careful monitoring. Providing this break allows Mendes to avoid the risk of burnout during a season that features an expanded European calendar.
Focus shifts to Champions League
While the duo will be absent from the Parc des Princes this Saturday, they are expected to return to the fold almost immediately after the weekend. The pair are anticipated to be part of the travelling squad for the Champions League matchday two clash. PSG are scheduled to head to the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday for a heavyweight encounter against Manchester City.
Having Dembele and Mendes fresh for the trip to England is a clear priority for Enrique. The tactical flexibility provided by both players—Dembele's one-on-one dribbling and Mendes' overlapping runs—will be crucial against the Premier League side.
- AFP
Squad depth put to the test
The absence of two regular starters provides an opportunity for fringe players to make their case to the coaching staff. With the Ligue 1 return against Le Mans seen as a manageable fixture, Enrique will likely rotate his starting XI, testing the depth of a squad that has undergone significant changes over the last year. The Spaniard has often stressed the importance of a collective effort rather than relying solely on individual star power. For now, the focus remains on securing three points at home before the glamorous lights of the Champions League take centre stage once again.
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