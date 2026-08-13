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PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi breaks silence on Bradley Barcola’s future amid Liverpool & Arsenal transfer links
The PSG president provides update on Barcola
Al-Khelaifi adopted a composed stance regarding the intense speculation surrounding the French international. Liverpool and Arsenal are both reportedly weighing up moves for the former Lyon man, who has seen his stock skyrocket since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2023.
The PSG president was adamant that the club would not be rushed into any decisions or influenced by the mounting noise from the English media. “We’re working calmly,” Al-Khelaifi said when asked for an update on the situation. “We don’t talk too much. We get things done. All of our players are important. When they sign for PSG, they become important to us."
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Liverpool and Arsenal eye move for PSG star
The race for Barcola’s signature comes at a time when both Liverpool and Arsenal are desperate to bolster their attacking ranks. Liverpool, now led by head coach Andoni Iraola, have identified the winger as the ideal successor to Mohamed Salah following the legendary Egyptian’s departure for Turkish side Trabzonspor. Meanwhile, Arsenal are scouring the market for elite wide talent after their prolonged six-month pursuit of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior ultimately ended in failure.
Despite the high valuation, Barcola has yet to commit his long-term future to the Ligue 1 champions. His current contract is set to expire in 2028, and his reported refusal to sign an extension has put the Parisian giants in a delicate position. When pushed for more clarity on whether the 23-year-old would still be a PSG player when the window closes, Al-Khelaifi remained non-committal. “I can’t say today. What I can say today is that he’s a PSG player,” the president added.
Barcola’s meteoric rise and silverware haul
Since making the move from Lyon to Paris, Barcola has established himself as one of the most clinical and creative forces in European football. In 152 appearances for the club, he has racked up an impressive 39 goals and 37 assists, becoming a vital cog in a side that has dominated the French landscape. His contribution has been instrumental in PSG clinching 14 pieces of silverware, including three successive Ligue 1 titles. Most notably, he played a key role in the club securing back-to-back Champions League crowns.
The winger’s international pedigree has also grown significantly. Barcola featured in all eight of France's matches during a gruelling World Cup campaign, scoring against Senegal, Sweden, and England in the bronze-medal match. Although Didier Deschamps’ side eventually fell to Spain in the semi-finals, Barcola emerged with his reputation enhanced. However, the physical toll of the tournament was evident during the Super Cup in Salzburg, where he remained an unused substitute. He is still working his way back to full speed, but his absence from the pitch has only intensified the talk surrounding his future.
- AFP
Negotiations continue as deadline approaches
As the transfer window enters its final stages, the dialogue between PSG and Barcola’s representatives remains ongoing. Al-Khelaifi confirmed that the club is active in discussions, though he stopped short of confirming if any official bids from the Premier League had met their lofty expectations. When asked if it was a case of Liverpool failing to meet PSG’s demands, the president remained coy. “We’ll see. There are discussions, negotiations, we’ll see,” he remarked.
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