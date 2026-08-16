Paris Saint-Germain complete €55m deal for Belgian sensation Mika Godts from Ajax as Bradley Barcola exit looms

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the arrival of Belgium winger Godts from Ajax in a deal that could eventually reach €55 million (£47m) with add-ons, according to the Eredivisie giants. The 21-year-old talent has committed his future to the Parc des Princes by signing a five-year contract.

Speaking to the club's official website, Godts expressed his excitement about the move. "I feel incredibly proud to be joining one of the best clubs in the world," he said. "I can't wait to wear these colours and experience the Parc des Princes and its supporters. I'll give my all on the pitch to repay the faith placed in me by President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique."







