PSG keeping close eye on Barcelona defender as Luis Enrique targets reunion with his former star in January
PSG weigh up winter move for in-form Barcelona defender
With injuries piling up across their backline, Les Parisiens are assessing defensive reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window, and Eric Garcia has emerged as a leading target. According to L'Equipe, Luis Enrique is pushing to reunite with the defender, whom he coached during his tenure with the Spain national team. The PSG boss is said to admire Garcia’s composure, ball distribution, and tactical intelligence, traits he believes fit perfectly into the club’s high-possession style.
The French champions are reportedly exploring a deal that could see the 24-year-old arrive in January, either through a negotiated fee or a pre-contract agreement for next summer, when he enters the final six months of his Barcelona contract. Enrique’s side were already monitoring versatile defenders before Achraf Hakimi’s ankle injury against Bayern Munich, but the Moroccan’s absence has increased the urgency for a flexible signing capable of operating both centrally and on the right.
Garcia's resurgence under Flick draws attention
After struggling for consistency in previous campaigns, Garcia has enjoyed a revival under Hansi Flick, becoming one of Barca’s most reliable performers this season.
Initially used as a makeshift midfielder and occasional right-back, he has since reclaimed his preferred centre-back role forming a strong partnership with Pau Cubarsi following Inigo Martinez’s departure. Garcia has already made 15 appearances this season, accumulating over 1,100 minutes of action, more than any other outfield player in the squad. Flick has repeatedly praised his tactical awareness and discipline, viewing him as an example of professionalism for the younger defenders.
That consistency has reignited interest from Europe’s elite, with PSG, AC Milan and Napoli all monitoring his situation. For Enrique, however, the interest is personal, he views the ex-Manchester City man as a system-ready player capable of immediately strengthening PSG’s defensive transitions and build-up play. Garcia made his debut for the Spanish national team under the coach in September 2020 and made 19 appearances under him. The defender has not been back in the squad since Enrique's departure after the 2022 World Cup.
Barcelona reluctant to sell despite PSG interest
While the Spaniard's growing profile has made him an attractive target, the Catalan giants have no intention of sanctioning a sale, particularly to a Champions League rival. Club sources insist that Flick and sporting director Deco both consider him part of the long-term defensive rebuild.
The Blaugrana club are also optimistic about extending Garcia’s contract beyond 2026, with initial terms discussed earlier this year. Talks have slowed since September, but the club remain confident that his resurgence and regular playing time will convince him to commit.
That said, PSG’s approach could test Barcelona’s resolve. The Parisian club have proven adept at prising away high-profile talent in the past, and with Garcia’s stock rising, they may see a window of opportunity before the renewal is finalised.
Luis Enrique’s plan and PSG’s defensive dilemma
The European champions' pursuit of Garcia fits a broader strategy to add tactical balance across the backline. Lucas Hernandez provides depth on the left, but Enrique wants a similarly reliable option on the right to support Marquinhos. The Spaniard’s ability to switch seamlessly between centre-back and full-back positions makes him an ideal candidate especially given PSG’s demanding schedule and defensive vulnerabilities exposed in recent weeks.
However, much will depend on Barcelona’s stance and Garcia’s own willingness to consider a move mid-season. Despite PSG’s growing interest, sources close to the player suggest he remains focused on maintaining his form under Flick.
With Hakimi sidelined and fixture congestion looming, the Ligue 1 giants may yet accelerate their efforts. But for now, Garcia’s name remains firmly on Enrique’s wishlist - a potential reunion that could reshape the French champions’ defensive outlook heading into 2026.
