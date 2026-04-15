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Muhammad Zaki

PSG 'had to suffer' against Liverpool as two-goal hero Ousmane Dembele reacts following Champions League win at Anfield

O. Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain proved their European mettle once again by silencing Anfield with a clinical 2-0 victory to secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals. Ousmane Dembele grabbed both goals for the reigning champions, and admitted his team "had to suffer" to keep their dream of back-to-back European crowns alive.

  • Champions find a way to win

    Despite arriving on Merseyside with a two-goal cushion, Luis Enrique's side knew that the atmosphere at Anfield would provide a stern test of their defensive resolve. The reigning European champions were pushed back during a frantic second half, but two late strikes ensured there would be no historic comeback for the Reds. PSG eventually walked away with a dominant 4-0 aggregate triumph, knocking Liverpool out for the second year in a row.

    Dembele, who was the difference-maker on the night with a devastating brace, acknowledged that the victory required a great deal of grit. Speaking after the final whistle, the winger remained humble about the performance, insisting that the difficulty of the task was always expected at this level of the competition.

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    Dembele reacts to Anfield battle

    "Even though we won 2-0 in the first leg, we knew it would be difficult," Dembele told Canal+. "Anyway, there are no easy matches in the Champions League. You have to suffer to go all the way in this competition. In the first half, we had chances, we were pretty much in control. In the second half, it was more complicated but that's normal. It's the Champions League, there are only good teams. We come out away from this two-legged tie with two victories, which is very good."

    The Frenchman's clinical edge provided the perfect platform for PSG to continue their title defence. On a personal level, the forward is determined to maintain this momentum as the season reaches its climax. “I try to give my all for PSG. I hope to have a very good end to the season. There are some important matches coming up," he added.

  • Defensive heroics prove vital

    While Dembele took the headlines with his brace, the victory was built on a foundation of elite defending. Captain Marquinhos produced a stunning clearance on the goal line earlier in the match that kept the scores level when the momentum looked to be shifting toward the hosts. The Brazilian was jubilant after the game, claiming his intervention felt more significant than scoring himself.

    "For a defender, it's better than a goal! It's the kind of moments I enjoy the most," Marquinhos said after his defensive masterclass. "Safonov makes a first save, there's a second ball, I turn around and I see [Virgil] van Dijk arriving. I just have the reflex to throw myself at the ball and try to save it. These are details that change a match."

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  • Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Looking toward the semi-finals

    The result sees PSG march into the final four, where they will face the winner of the heavyweight clash between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. The focus now shifts back to domestic duties, as PSG will have to navigate a demanding stretch of three Ligue 1 matches in just six days against Lyon, Nantes, and Angers before the semi-finals. However, the primary goal remains clear for the Qatari-backed club. With Dembele in top form and a defence that refuses to buckle, a second consecutive Champions League trophy remains a very real possibility for the capital club.

Premier League
Everton crest
Everton
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Liverpool crest
Liverpool
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Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Lyon crest
Lyon
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