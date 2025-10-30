AFP
Huge blow for PSG! Desire Doue stretchered off in tears after suffering potentially serious injury in Lorient clash
PSG’s night turns sour as Doue collapses in agony
It was supposed to be another routine night for the French champions after their commanding 3-0 win over Brest last weekend. Doue had been in dazzling form, scoring in back-to-back games and looking every inch the superstar PSG fans had been waiting for. The first half offered little drama, with chances at a premium at both ends. Joel Mvuka tested Lucas Chevalier in the PSG goal, while Yvon Mvogo denied Nuno Mendes and Ibrahim Mbaye at the other end.
The best of the match was saved for the second half. Just four minutes after the restart, PSG struck first. Doue whipped in a precise cross from the right, which was met by Mendes’ header. Although Mvogo initially saved it, the Portuguese full-back slammed in the rebound. But their joy was short-lived. Barely two minutes later, Arsene Kouassi’s cross caused chaos in PSG’s box, with Chevalier unable to fully clear his lines. The rebound fell kindly to Igor Silva, who made no mistake to equalise. Then came the nightmare moment. Around the 60th minute, Doue went down clutching his hamstring and collapsing in agony. The young Frenchman pounded the turf in frustration as tears streamed down his face. PSG’s medical team rushed to his aid, but the injury was serious and he had to leave the pitch on a stretcher.
- (C)Getty Images
Leaving on crutches spark fears of a long layoff
According to AFP reports, Doue was seen leaving the Stade du Moustoir on crutches. It’s a gut-wrenching blow for a player who had only just returned from a calf injury suffered while on international duty with France in September. His manager, Luis Enrique, cut a sombre figure after the match.
"It's always bad news when there are injuries," said the PSG boss. "It's a strange injury; I don't know exactly his condition. I hope it's not a serious injury."
Doue’s rise over the past year has been nothing short of spectacular. Last season, the gifted winger scored 16 goals and registered 16 assists across 61 matches, playing a pivotal role in PSG’s historic treble when they clinched the Ligue 1 title, French Cup, and most importantly, the club’s first-ever Champions League trophy. He was unstoppable in the European final against Inter, scoring twice and providing an assist in a man-of-the-match display. After a promising start to this campaign, Doue seemed to be hitting top gear once again. Just last week, he scored two stunning goals in PSG’s 7-2 thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League, followed by another in the 3-0 win at Brest over the weekend. Everything was going in the right direction until Wednesday night’s cruel twist of fate.
Another injury crisis for PSG
This latest setback compounds PSG’s mounting injury concerns. Fellow French international Ousmane Dembele, fresh off his Ballon d’Or win, only recently returned from a hamstring injury himself, having been sidelined for several weeks. With Doue now facing an uncertain recovery timeline, Luis Enrique’s squad depth will once again be tested. It is believed that Doue could be facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines, potentially ruling him out of PSG’s next Ligue 1 clash against OGC Nice and their blockbuster Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich. Fortunately, the Parisians have a wealth of attacking options to call upon, with the mercurial Khvicha Kvaratskhelia likely to step into the left-wing role.
- AFP
PSG’s title race still alive
Despite the disappointment of dropping points against Lorient, PSG’s position at the top of Ligue 1 remains secure, thanks to a favourable result elsewhere. Marseille squandered the chance to go top, conceding a stoppage-time equaliser in a chaotic 2-2 draw with Angers. Teenage sensation Robinio Vaz had scored twice to give Marseille the lead, but Ousmane Camara’s 96th-minute strike stunned the Velodrome and allowed PSG to stay ahead in the standings. Meanwhile, Monaco leapfrogged Marseille into second after a wild 5-3 win at Nantes. For now, PSG breathe a sigh of relief, but the real test will come in Europe, where Bayern Munich await on November 4.
Advertisement