Alessandro Longoni Milan
The new Gianluigi Donnarumma? PSG confirm signing of 18-year-old goalkeeper from AC Milan
French giants secure talent
Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced the signing of Longoni on a free transfer to strengthen their defensive options. The towering Como-born goalkeeper, who stands at 192cm, has penned a long-term agreement at the Parc des Princes. The arrival of the Italy Under-19 international is projected to replace Renato Marin, who has joined Portuguese outfit CD Nacional on loan.
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Longoni expresses his immense delight
The hierarchy of the capital club promptly extended a warm welcome to the promising young prospect, who is set to don the number 16 shirt. In a statement on the club's official website, PSG expressed: "Paris Saint-Germain would like to welcome Alessandro to the club and wish him all the best with Les Rouge et Bleu."
Following the completion of his transfer, Longoni himself admitted he is very proud and ready to work hard to justify the faith shown in him under the new coaching staff after finalising the details of his move.
He told the club's official media: "First of all, I would like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and Luis Enrique for the opportunity they have given me and for the trust they have shown in me. I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, and I will continue to work as I always have to justify that trust."
Continuing Italian goalkeeper tradition
The shot-stopper, born on January 31, 2008, arrives with an impressive pedigree having won the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and saved two penalties against Brazil at the subsequent FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Longoni is documented as the 14th Italian player to represent the club in its history. The talented teenager also becomes the sixth goalkeeper from the nation to be signed by PSG, following in the footsteps of Salvatore Sirigu, Gianluigi Buffon, Denis Franchi, Donnarumma, and Marin.
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Fierce squad competition awaits
The young prospect will immediately integrate into the squad, where he is scheduled to serve as third choice behind Lucas Chevalier and Matvey Safonov. He is required to make the most of intensive training sessions to adapt to the atmosphere of the French top flight before the official campaign gets underway.
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