The Champions League round of 16 sees PSG and Chelsea face off once again. Now regulars in European competitions, the two clubs meet just a few months after their last encounter: back in July, the Parisians and Londoners played in the ClubWorld Cup final. It ended with the Blues dominating and a sensational brawl at the final whistle, with even the usually serene Luis Enrique playing a negative role.
Translated by
PSG-Chelsea in the Champions League, the last time it ended in a brawl: Luis Enrique's reaction and what happened
WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF THE FINAL
Moments after the end of the match, which ended 3-0 for Chelsea with a brace from Palmer and a goal from Joao Pedro, a brawl broke out in the middle of the pitch. It was caused by the dancing celebration of the former Brighton striker, who had recently transferred to the Blues. Frustrated by the defeat, Luis Enrique approached him and started pushing him. After initial contact, the Spaniard tried to hit him in the face and grabbed him by the neck. A brawl broke out involving many other players, while the Brazilian tried to free himself and fell to the ground. Everyone else then arrived, led by Donnarumma. The pushing and shoving and attempts to take justice into their own hands continued, with even Maresca trying in vain to calm the situation.
Meanwhile, a second flare-up occurs, but the players who preach calm prevail: after a few seconds, the first handshakes, clarifications and finally hugs begin to appear. Maresca takes his players one by one and leads them away. Luis Enrique calms down and leaves the pitch. He later admits his mistake and apologisesfor his behaviour.