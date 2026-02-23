PSG agree to pay Kylian Mbappe €61m as Real Madrid star wins legal battle that has 'dragged on far too long'

The relationship between Mbappe and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi famously soured during the 2023-24 season when the striker informed the club he would not be activating his contract extension. This led to Mbappe being temporarily banished from the first-team squad during their pre-season tour of Asia. Although he eventually returned to the pitch and helped the side secure another domestic title, the tension remained palpable. The legal battle served as a final, sour chapter in a relationship that saw Mbappe become the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

For Mbappe’s camp, the resolution is a total vindication of their stance that the club had no right to withhold wages that were legally owed, regardless of how he chose to depart. His lawyer noted that the PSG decision puts an end to a conflict that dragged on unnecessarily and consumed vast amounts of energy for all parties involved. With the legal shadow finally lifted, the World Cup winner can now focus entirely on his new life in Madrid without the distraction of ongoing court proceedings in Paris.