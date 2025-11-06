PSG confirm Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele double injury blow after Bayern Munich defeat with both stars facing lengthy spells out

PSG have confirmed that Hakimi and Dembele will be sidelined for several weeks following injuries sustained during the Champions League defeat to Bayern at the Parc des Princes. The match, which ended 2-1 in Bayern’s favour, proved costly beyond the scoreline as PSG lost two key starters before half-time.

Hakimi was forced off after suffering a severe sprain to his left ankle in first-half stoppage time, with PSG announcing the following day: "Achraf Hakimi has severely sprained his left ankle, which will leave him unavailable for several weeks.”

Minutes earlier, Dembele had already exited the field after signalling discomfort in his left calf immediately following what he believed to be the opening goal. He has “picked up an injury to his left calf and will therefore remain on the treatment table for the next few weeks,” according to the French side.

The club confirmed that detailed updates will arrive “after the international break,” leaving the timeline for both players’ returns uncertain.