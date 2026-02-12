PSG 1996 vs 2026! David Ginola reveals only similarity between Luis Enrique's Champions League winners and Canal Plus pioneers

Speaking exclusively to GOAL, Ginola insisted that the arrival of ambitious new owners is the only comparable factor between his PSG side and that of the modern day.

Ginola said: "I understand your question, and this question has been asked many times, but I hate doing that because you can't compare the time in the 1990s and the time in the 2020s and 2010s. At the time, you had no [mobile] phone, no internet, no social network, nothing. The training grounds, if you look around now or you go to the PSG training ground, everything [different] is there. I encountered a woman downstairs, she was introducing me to how you recover psychologically, but we didn't have that sort of thing in our time, we needed to think by ourselves.

"I think that's why it's very difficult to compare, but what I can compare, the Canal Plus era was a good era because obviously you end up with a Cup Winners' Cup in 1996. But ever since QSI took over PSG in 2011… I mean, everything went really great until now. You're finishing 14 years and you end up in 2025 with six trophies [in a year], what can you say more about the success of a club?

"The club is well known. I was in Bangkok last week in Thailand, and the PSG shirt is amongst Liverpool shirts, Manchester United shirts, and that was the two clubs that was the most loved in Thailand. And now you see Paris introduced to Asia. So I think it's a mark of fabric. It's a mark of progress, it's a mark of respect, and most of it is a mark of success."